Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.16 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average of $191.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

