Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

