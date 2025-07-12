Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 19,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:YUM opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,504 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.