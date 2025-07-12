Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

