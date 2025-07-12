Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $60,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KLA by 53.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price objective (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.33.

KLA Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $924.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $932.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $826.84 and a 200 day moving average of $742.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

