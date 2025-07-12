Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Display worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,838,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 583,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,323,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED opened at $155.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.13. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

