Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 899 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,718,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $111,738,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,060 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $89.60 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

