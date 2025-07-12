Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $204.80 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.