Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

