NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in NiSource by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in NiSource by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

