MilWealth Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MilWealth Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 103,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHR stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

