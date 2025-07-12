Berbice Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 195 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $372,450,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 614.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,348 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,253,000 after purchasing an additional 295,313 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,915 shares of company stock valued at $222,081,432. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $395.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

