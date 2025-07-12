Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $74,293,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,650,000 after acquiring an additional 581,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 352,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 122.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 633,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,022,000 after acquiring an additional 348,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.12 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

