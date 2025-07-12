Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

