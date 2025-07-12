Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $663,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 224.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $573.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $576.26. The company has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.11 and its 200-day moving average is $535.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

