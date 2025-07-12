Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 286 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 185,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

