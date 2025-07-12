SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

