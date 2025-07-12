Critical Contrast: Joby Aviation (JOBY) vs. The Competition

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Joby Aviation to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Joby Aviation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 1 2 3 0 2.33 Joby Aviation Competitors 774 2112 3159 200 2.45

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.54%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Joby Aviation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Joby Aviation has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation’s rivals have a beta of 9.05, meaning that their average share price is 805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Joby Aviation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation $140,000.00 -$608.03 million -14.35 Joby Aviation Competitors $14.15 billion $574.24 million 1.53

Joby Aviation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation. Joby Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation -447,083.78% -63.27% -50.38% Joby Aviation Competitors -16,555.33% 19.90% 2.44%

Summary

Joby Aviation rivals beat Joby Aviation on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

