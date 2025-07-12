Unity Software (NYSE:U) vs. Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Financial Review

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) and Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unity Software and Dayforce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 9 6 3 2.58 Dayforce 1 4 10 0 2.60

Unity Software currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.34%. Dayforce has a consensus price target of $70.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Dayforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dayforce is more favorable than Unity Software.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $1.81 billion 6.64 -$664.11 million ($1.12) -25.85 Dayforce $1.76 billion 5.02 $18.10 million $0.16 345.31

This table compares Unity Software and Dayforce”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dayforce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dayforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and Dayforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -25.21% -14.12% -6.73% Dayforce 1.43% 6.97% 1.98%

Risk and Volatility

Unity Software has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Dayforce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dayforce beats Unity Software on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

