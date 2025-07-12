SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 722 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of American States Water worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 2.0%

American States Water stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

