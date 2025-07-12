SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,424,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

