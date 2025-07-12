Financial Analysis: Spirits Capital (SSCC) and The Competition

Volatility & Risk
Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Spirits Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirits Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Spirits Capital Competitors
|4.89%
|7.40%
|4.06%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirits Capital
|N/A
|-$5.59 million
|-31.71
|Spirits Capital Competitors
|$9.52 billion
|$869.15 million
|23.44
Spirits Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Spirits Capital peers beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About Spirits Capital
Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
