Financial Analysis: Spirits Capital (SSCC) and The Competition

Volatility & Risk

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A Spirits Capital Competitors 4.89% 7.40% 4.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Capital N/A -$5.59 million -31.71 Spirits Capital Competitors $9.52 billion $869.15 million 23.44

This table compares Spirits Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spirits Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spirits Capital peers beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

