Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

