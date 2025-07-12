WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Financial Survey

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get WhereverTV Broadcasting alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili 0 2 9 2 3.00

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $23.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Bilibili”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Bilibili $3.68 billion 2.44 -$184.51 million ($0.20) -107.25

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -58.10% Bilibili -2.15% -2.59% -1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bilibili beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Free Report)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.