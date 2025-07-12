UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) versus Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Critical Survey

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Industries and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Industries 5.64% 11.78% 9.06% Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UFP Industries and Johnson Controls International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Industries $6.65 billion 0.97 $414.56 million $6.11 17.50 Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion 3.03 $1.71 billion $3.75 28.22

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Industries. UFP Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UFP Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UFP Industries has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

UFP Industries has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of UFP Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of UFP Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UFP Industries and Johnson Controls International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53

UFP Industries currently has a consensus price target of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.77%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $100.53, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given UFP Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Industries is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats UFP Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non- aluminum railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut-to-size dimensional and board lumber, plywoods, and oriented strand boards; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

