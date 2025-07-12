PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $302.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

