Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 595 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,666,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

