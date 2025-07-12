Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

