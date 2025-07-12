Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

