Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:URI opened at $814.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $722.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.12. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.54.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

