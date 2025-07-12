Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,135,000 after buying an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $241.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $242.23.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

