Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 246,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 111,036 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

