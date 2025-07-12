State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,000 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

CSGP stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.59, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

