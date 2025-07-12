Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:NUE opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

