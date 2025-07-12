Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 2,582 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

