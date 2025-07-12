Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.339. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.7 billion-$16.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-6.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.72 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

