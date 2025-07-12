CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Up 29.6% – Time to Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 29.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 266,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 52,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

