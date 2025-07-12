CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Up 26.9% – Still a Buy?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 553,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 75,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

CHAR Technologies Stock Down 12.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,068.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$29.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

