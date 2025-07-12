Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 9.61%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

