BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Posts Earnings Results

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BEO Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BEO Bancorp stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BEO Bancorp has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

