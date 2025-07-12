BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Posts Earnings Results

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
BEO Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of BEO Bancorp stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BEO Bancorp has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40.
About BEO Bancorp
