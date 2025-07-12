CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 29.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) traded up 29.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 266,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 52,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CGX Energy Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

