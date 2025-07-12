3,850 Shares in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of EQT by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.