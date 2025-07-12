Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Reduced by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $137.71 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

