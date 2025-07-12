Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AMD opened at $146.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

