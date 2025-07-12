Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.41.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

