Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $40.79 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.