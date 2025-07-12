LayerZero (ZRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46.27 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market cap of $231.52 million and approximately $46.27 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 999,999,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,954,999 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 999,999,973.995283 with 161,123,358.29559736 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.08316746 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $65,700,490.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

