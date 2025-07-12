KuCoin Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.31 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $11.45 or 0.00009707 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $4.31 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,467,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,467,222 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

