UBS Group Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $20.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $16,588,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

