Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2025

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $113.94 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.20% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

